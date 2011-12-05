A fat guys skepticism

This is Part 2 in the series. Part 1 is here.
I have taken the easy road for the first part of my journey to become slimmer. Taking the easy road hasn’t been a cakewalk by any means. It’s not only the dietary changes that have made life a little more difficult. There’s also the time that is consumed by preparing more foods containing fresh produce.
Unfortunately, the ‘Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead’ fasting theory also prohibits the consumption of caffeine and alcohol. At first there was no way I could do this, but after I got used to the produce-heavy routine I successfully eliminated both drugs from my system. The alcohol was a little tough because I love a cold, frothy, adult beverage before Wyoming Cowboys football games, but I have been able to completely eliminate consumption (not that I drank much beforehand). Ditching the caffeine was far more of a difficult process. I am not, at all, a morning person so it became a little difficult to get the wheels moving in the AM sans morning coffee. After two days of nagging headaches from caffeine withdraws, I no longer desired caffeine to the same extent and it has been eliminated too.
In the beginning my juices were about half fruit and they were fairly enjoyable regardless of the combination of produce. Not only did I skip the veggie heavy juices, but I had to allow myself to eat meat for dinner. Without it, I regularly got a bit light-headed. I wasn’t totally a cheater. I did toss in high amounts of green vegetables with my dinners. As the first ten days came and went, I began experimenting with different leafy greens and have kept them in my juices from then on.
The first ten days of the social experiment were pretty difficult, but I was determined to make healthier choices into the future. As I added more green veggies (spinach or kale) to my juices I started to get the ‘Popeye-pump’ for about an hour or so. Yes, I referenced an out-of-date cartoon. When I got the pump, it was only comparable to how you feel post-weightlifting. I could feel my blood pumping throughout my body and became very warm and flushed. It was not a negative experience, I assure you. One of the other benefits from consuming all this produce is that I don’t feel like I am carrying my last four meals around with me. (Probably because I’m not anymore) All my food moves thru the system with greater speed and I never feel bloated or stuffed.
One thing that really surprised me was how I felt when I didn’t have my juices and ate a typical higher-fat diet. I felt lethargic and completely unmotivated. Is this why America relies on caffeine? I enjoy a good caffeine buzz as much as the next person, but I can get a similar jolt by bombarding my system with healthy produce.
Day 10 – 241 lbs 4 lbs down and my energy level has been increasing a bit.
I am skeptical about the possibility of losing massive amounts of weight since my starting point was so much lower than Joe and Phil. Only time will tell. Just trying to stay positive and roll with the punches. I will be writing new editions after day 21, day 30, day 45, and day 60. I would be honored if you returned to read the rest of my social experiment results. To all you readers out there – wherever you are, thanks for reading and safe journeys.