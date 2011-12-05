A fat guys skepticism

This is Part 2 in the series. Part 1 is here.

I have taken the easy road for the first part of my jour­ney to become slim­mer. Tak­ing the easy road hasn’t been a cake­walk by any means. It’s not only the dietary changes that have made life a lit­tle more dif­fi­cult. There’s also the time that is con­sumed by prepar­ing more foods con­tain­ing fresh produce.

Unfor­tu­nately, the ‘Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead’ fast­ing the­ory also pro­hibits the con­sump­tion of caf­feine and alco­hol. At first there was no way I could do this, but after I got used to the produce-heavy rou­tine I suc­cess­fully elim­i­nated both drugs from my sys­tem. The alco­hol was a lit­tle tough because I love a cold, frothy, adult bev­er­age before Wyoming Cow­boys foot­ball games, but I have been able to com­pletely elim­i­nate con­sump­tion (not that I drank much before­hand). Ditch­ing the caf­feine was far more of a dif­fi­cult process. I am not, at all, a morn­ing per­son so it became a lit­tle dif­fi­cult to get the wheels mov­ing in the AM sans morn­ing cof­fee. After two days of nag­ging headaches from caf­feine with­draws, I no longer desired caf­feine to the same extent and it has been elim­i­nated too.

In the begin­ning my juices were about half fruit and they were fairly enjoy­able regard­less of the com­bi­na­tion of pro­duce. Not only did I skip the veg­gie heavy juices, but I had to allow myself to eat meat for din­ner. With­out it, I reg­u­larly got a bit light-headed. I wasn’t totally a cheater. I did toss in high amounts of green veg­eta­bles with my din­ners. As the first ten days came and went, I began exper­i­ment­ing with dif­fer­ent leafy greens and have kept them in my juices from then on.

The first ten days of the social exper­i­ment were pretty dif­fi­cult, but I was deter­mined to make health­ier choices into the future. As I added more green veg­gies (spinach or kale) to my juices I started to get the ‘Popeye-pump’ for about an hour or so. Yes, I ref­er­enced an out-of-date car­toon. When I got the pump, it was only com­pa­ra­ble to how you feel post-weightlifting. I could feel my blood pump­ing through­out my body and became very warm and flushed. It was not a neg­a­tive expe­ri­ence, I assure you. One of the other ben­e­fits from con­sum­ing all this pro­duce is that I don’t feel like I am car­ry­ing my last four meals around with me. (Prob­a­bly because I’m not any­more) All my food moves thru the sys­tem with greater speed and I never feel bloated or stuffed.

One thing that really sur­prised me was how I felt when I didn’t have my juices and ate a typ­i­cal higher-fat diet. I felt lethar­gic and com­pletely unmo­ti­vated. Is this why Amer­ica relies on caf­feine? I enjoy a good caf­feine buzz as much as the next per­son, but I can get a sim­i­lar jolt by bom­bard­ing my sys­tem with healthy produce.

Day 10 – 241 lbs 4 lbs down and my energy level has been increas­ing a bit.

I am skep­ti­cal about the pos­si­bil­ity of los­ing mas­sive amounts of weight since my start­ing point was so much lower than Joe and Phil. Only time will tell. Just try­ing to stay pos­i­tive and roll with the punches. I will be writ­ing new edi­tions after day 21, day 30, day 45, and day 60. I would be hon­ored if you returned to read the rest of my social exper­i­ment results. To all you read­ers out there – wher­ever you are, thanks for read­ing and safe journeys.